Crackdown on Illegal Logging: Himachal Forest Department's Night Operation

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh impounded a jeep carrying illegally felled Khair logs and arrested its driver. They recovered seven logs from the jeep and discovered 45 large logs at the site. The state enforces a strict ban on tree felling. Officials continue to pursue other suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, a team from Himachal Pradesh's Forest Department seized a jeep transporting illegally felled Khair logs and detained its driver. This operation took place late Thursday, nearby Kanchi Mor in the Mandap area, according to officials.

A case has been lodged at the Hamirpur police station targeting other perpetrators still at large. The government of Himachal Pradesh strictly prohibits tree felling, and measures are being carried out rigorously, emphasized officials.

The forest department's night patrol revealed nearly 45 large logs abandoned at the location, in addition to the seven logs confiscated from the impounded jeep. Among the other items found were a battery-operated saw and an electric cutter, sparking an ongoing investigation, noted Suresh Kumar, Block Officer of Naudan Forest Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

