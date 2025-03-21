Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Probe into HPPCL Engineer's Mysterious Death

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has called for a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, an HPPCL engineer. Allegations of workplace harassment have surfaced, with calls for further investigation into HPPCL's operations and accountability of senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:25 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh has demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The call for inquiry also extends to examining HPPCL's operations over the past two years.

Negi, reported missing on March 10, was found dead in Bilaspur. His wife has alleged foul play, suggesting her husband was victim to workplace harassment, leading to his untimely death. With suspicions of pressure and denial of leave, the case has spurred public demonstrations.

Submitting a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the BJP emphasized the need for transparency. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur raised concerns regarding the impartiality of the currently assigned probe, advocating for suspension and further investigation into senior HPPCL officials potentially involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

