Demand for Justice: Probe into HPPCL Engineer's Mysterious Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh has demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The call for inquiry also extends to examining HPPCL's operations over the past two years.

Negi, reported missing on March 10, was found dead in Bilaspur. His wife has alleged foul play, suggesting her husband was victim to workplace harassment, leading to his untimely death. With suspicions of pressure and denial of leave, the case has spurred public demonstrations.

Submitting a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the BJP emphasized the need for transparency. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur raised concerns regarding the impartiality of the currently assigned probe, advocating for suspension and further investigation into senior HPPCL officials potentially involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)