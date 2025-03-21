Minister Calls for Supreme Court Intervention Against Allahabad High Court Ruling on Sexual Assault

Controversy has erupted following an Allahabad High Court ruling on sexual assault, with Union Minister Annapurna Devi urging the Supreme Court to intervene. The court's decision concluded that actions such as grabbing a woman's breast and snapping pyjama strings do not amount to rape or an attempt to rape.

Critics, including Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and CPI general secretary D Raja, blasted the ruling, claiming it sends the wrong message to society and belittles victims' trauma. The judgment is seen as undermining efforts to tackle sexual violence in India, especially against children.

The case involved a 2021 incident in Uttar Pradesh, where a minor girl was assaulted, causing an uproar among activists and lawmakers. Calls for the Supreme Court to take strict measures underscore the urgency to address this judicial interpretation that many find offensive and detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)