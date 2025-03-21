Left Menu

Emotions Run High in Madhya Pradesh: Minister and MLA in Assembly Over Police Harassment Allegations

In a charged session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, minister Narendra Shivaji Patel and Congress MLA Abhay Mishra became emotional over allegations of police harassment. Mishra, citing flaws in an FIR implicating him, demanded justice and threatened drastic measures if ignored. Minister Patel assured a fair probe.

Bhopal | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated Madhya Pradesh assembly session on Friday, emotions soared as minister Narendra Shivaji Patel and Congress MLA Abhay Mishra clashed over allegations of police misconduct. The session spotlighted Mishra's fervent plea for justice regarding an FIR filed against him in December 2022, asserting multiple discrepancies.

Despite calls for a discreet resolution by Minister Patel, Mishra, in a display of desperation, declared his readiness to resort to drastic measures if left unheard. Patel responded with a commitment to a fair investigation, signaling his intent to restore dignity within the assembly and the local justice system.

In a related act of protest, other Congress leaders highlighted pervasive policing issues, emphasizing the urgency for immediate reforms in law enforcement. Minister Patel's announcement of the suspension of the implicated officer reassured the assembly, restoring calm amongst the gathered officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

