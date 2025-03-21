Emotions Run High in Madhya Pradesh: Minister and MLA in Assembly Over Police Harassment Allegations

In a heated Madhya Pradesh assembly session on Friday, emotions soared as minister Narendra Shivaji Patel and Congress MLA Abhay Mishra clashed over allegations of police misconduct. The session spotlighted Mishra's fervent plea for justice regarding an FIR filed against him in December 2022, asserting multiple discrepancies.

Despite calls for a discreet resolution by Minister Patel, Mishra, in a display of desperation, declared his readiness to resort to drastic measures if left unheard. Patel responded with a commitment to a fair investigation, signaling his intent to restore dignity within the assembly and the local justice system.

In a related act of protest, other Congress leaders highlighted pervasive policing issues, emphasizing the urgency for immediate reforms in law enforcement. Minister Patel's announcement of the suspension of the implicated officer reassured the assembly, restoring calm amongst the gathered officials.

