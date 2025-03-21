Empowering Investigators: Unveiling the First Crypto Crime Handbook in India
The Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal, unveiled a handbook focused on investigations into virtual digital assets. Jointly authored by Giottus and Hash Legal, the document serves as a comprehensive guide for law enforcement to effectively tackle crypto-related crimes, addressing key legal questions and procedures.
In a landmark effort to empower law enforcement, Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, revealed an investigative handbook focused on virtual digital assets, spearheaded by the collaboration between crypto exchange Giottus and legal firm Hash Legal.
Emphasizing its role as a pivotal resource, the handbook aims to fill a knowledge gap among investigators resolving crypto-related crimes, detailing essential procedures, common types of illicit activities, and the legal framework concerning digital assets.
With the promise of distribution across India's law enforcement agencies, Giottus also plans to conduct training to further enhance the capabilities to tackle virtual digital asset-related offenses, aiming for a balanced, law-abiding approach to crime-solving.
