U.S. and Ukraine in Talks Over Bilateral Minerals Agreement

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are engaged in ongoing discussions about a minerals agreement, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. Despite Ukraine's readiness to sign the deal in Jeddah, the U.S. has requested further consultations, with talks last held on March 11.

Dialogue continues between Ukrainian and U.S. teams as they negotiate a bilateral minerals deal with significant implications. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman confirmed the ongoing discussions on Friday.

The spokesman revealed Ukraine's willingness to finalize the agreement during talks in Jeddah. However, the American side expressed a need for additional consultations in their capital.

These negotiations mark a critical point in bilateral relations, with the last round of discussions held on March 11, highlighting both nations' commitment to a comprehensive minerals agreement.

