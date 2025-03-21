U.S. and Ukraine in Talks Over Bilateral Minerals Agreement

Dialogue continues between Ukrainian and U.S. teams as they negotiate a bilateral minerals deal with significant implications. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman confirmed the ongoing discussions on Friday.

The spokesman revealed Ukraine's willingness to finalize the agreement during talks in Jeddah. However, the American side expressed a need for additional consultations in their capital.

These negotiations mark a critical point in bilateral relations, with the last round of discussions held on March 11, highlighting both nations' commitment to a comprehensive minerals agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)