Supreme Court Clarifies Misinformation in Justice Varma's Case

The Supreme Court addressed misinformation about Justice Yashwant Varma allegedly having cash discovered at his residence amid a fire. The court clarified that Justice Varma’s transfer is unrelated to the ongoing inquiry conducted by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice. A report is pending submission to the Chief Justice of India.

Supreme Court Clarifies Misinformation in Justice Varma's Case
The Supreme Court has clarified that misinformation and rumours are circulating about an incident involving Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court, from whose residence cash was supposedly found after a fire incident. The court emphasized the importance of accurate reporting on such sensitive issues.

It was clarified that the proposal to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court is a separate matter from the ongoing in-house enquiry. The Delhi High Court Chief Justice initiated this enquiry and is actively gathering relevant evidence and information.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who started the enquiry process before the collegium meeting on March 20, is expected to present his findings to the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, later today. Following the submission, the court will decide on necessary subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

