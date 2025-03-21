Allahabad High Court Ruling Sparks Outcry Among Legal Experts

In a controversial ruling, the Allahabad High Court determined that actions such as grabbing a woman's breasts and breaking the string of her 'pyjama' do not constitute rape, sparking widespread criticism from legal experts.

Prominent figures, including Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, expressed deep concern over the decision, warning that such interpretations undermine public confidence and may deter victims of sexual violence from reporting incidents. The ruling, seen as a troubling precedent, narrowly defines what constitutes an attempted rape, raising fears of a negative societal message.

Experts urge the judiciary to adopt a victim-centric approach, ensuring that actions indicative of rape intent are recognized and prosecuted appropriately. Senior advocates emphasize that the judiciary's commitment to victim protection is crucial, warning that personal judicial views should not influence interpretations of settled law and jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)