Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Ruling Sparks Outcry Among Legal Experts

Legal experts criticized an Allahabad High Court ruling that deemed certain actions insufficient to constitute rape, citing concerns over its impact on public confidence in the judiciary. They emphasized the need for a victim-centric approach to ensure justice and discourage dismissing or minimizing survivors' experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:59 IST
Allahabad High Court Ruling Sparks Outcry Among Legal Experts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial ruling, the Allahabad High Court determined that actions such as grabbing a woman's breasts and breaking the string of her 'pyjama' do not constitute rape, sparking widespread criticism from legal experts.

Prominent figures, including Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, expressed deep concern over the decision, warning that such interpretations undermine public confidence and may deter victims of sexual violence from reporting incidents. The ruling, seen as a troubling precedent, narrowly defines what constitutes an attempted rape, raising fears of a negative societal message.

Experts urge the judiciary to adopt a victim-centric approach, ensuring that actions indicative of rape intent are recognized and prosecuted appropriately. Senior advocates emphasize that the judiciary's commitment to victim protection is crucial, warning that personal judicial views should not influence interpretations of settled law and jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025