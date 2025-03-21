Panchayat Officer Arrested in Odisha: A Web of Forgery and Betting

A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Odisha's Ganjam district landed in hot water on Friday, apprehended by state vigilance officers for alleged financial misconduct.

Accused of diverting government funds exceeding Rs 43 lakh, Khetramohan Nayak purportedly misused these sums to fuel his cricket betting and online gaming activities. The vigilance SP, Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, revealed that Nayak forged the sarpanch's signature to drain funds from Radhadeipur gram panchayat accounts.

The misappropriations occurred just months after Nayak began his tenure last July, with illegal withdrawals traced back to two bank branches in Digapahandi. Charges have been filed under various sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)