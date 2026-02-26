Left Menu

Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Funds

Jharkhand's government plans to introduce a law to prevent misuse of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds, ensuring they benefit tribal communities. Minister Chamra Linda highlighted existing diversion issues, proposing to study Andhra Pradesh's model. Concerns around OBC scholarships and purchasing farm seeds were also raised in the assembly.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jharkhand government is set to enact a law to curb the misuse of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds, focusing on their exclusive usage for tribal development. State Minister Chamra Linda announced in the assembly that a law, similar to Andhra Pradesh's, is under consideration due to the current lack of a monitoring mechanism.

The assembly also addressed concerns regarding the distribution of funds for OBC scholarships, highlighting delays caused by the Centre's inadequate disbursement. Minister Linda cited the need to abolish restrictive clauses that prevent state fund release until the Centre provides its portion.

Debate extended to agricultural issues, with allegations of government inefficiency in seed procurement from local farmers. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey countered these claims, assuring a forthcoming seed purchase agreement with local seed villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

