Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Funds

The Jharkhand government is set to enact a law to curb the misuse of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds, focusing on their exclusive usage for tribal development. State Minister Chamra Linda announced in the assembly that a law, similar to Andhra Pradesh's, is under consideration due to the current lack of a monitoring mechanism.

The assembly also addressed concerns regarding the distribution of funds for OBC scholarships, highlighting delays caused by the Centre's inadequate disbursement. Minister Linda cited the need to abolish restrictive clauses that prevent state fund release until the Centre provides its portion.

Debate extended to agricultural issues, with allegations of government inefficiency in seed procurement from local farmers. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey countered these claims, assuring a forthcoming seed purchase agreement with local seed villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)