Parliament Endorses UPDF Deployment to South Sudan Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In a decisive move to bolster regional stability, Uganda’s Parliament has officially supported the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to neighbouring South Sudan following a formal request from President Salva Kiir. The approval came after Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister, Hon. Jacob Oboth, presented a motion on Thursday, 20 March 2025, during a parliamentary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

The deployment follows recent civil unrest in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State, which erupted at the beginning of March 2025. The crisis prompted President Kiir to seek military assistance from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to prevent the escalating violence from spiralling into a full-blown humanitarian and security disaster.

“On 10 March 2025, in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and the Status of Forces Agreement, President Salva Kiir formally requested urgent military support from President Museveni,” Oboth explained to the House.

In response, President Museveni authorized the deployment of the UPDF on a peace enforcement mission, a decision which Oboth said was firmly grounded in the authority granted to the President by the Constitution of Uganda and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Act. He emphasized that Uganda’s action was not only legal but also aligned with the country’s values of patriotism, nationalism, and Pan-African solidarity.

“This intervention is rooted in the spirit of brotherhood, historical solidarity, and regional cooperation between Uganda and South Sudan,” Oboth stated, noting that the two nations share longstanding political, cultural, and economic ties.

Oboth further justified the deployment by highlighting the potential spillover effects of the conflict. “The security situation in South Sudan poses serious economic, social, and political threats to Uganda. A destabilized South Sudan directly affects our border communities, trade, and overall regional peace,” he said.

The minister underscored the positive impact of past UPDF missions in South Sudan, citing improved stability, enhanced protection of civilian lives, and prevention of wider regional conflict as key outcomes.

“The UPDF has played a significant role in restoring calm during previous deployments. This continued support will contribute not only to peace in South Sudan but also ensure Uganda’s national security and protect Ugandan interests in the region,” he added.

The motion received strong backing from several lawmakers across the political divide. Hon. Gilbert Olanya, the Member of Parliament for Kilak South County, seconded the motion and passionately called on fellow legislators to support the initiative.

“As representatives from Northern Uganda, particularly Acholi and West Nile regions, we understand the implications of instability in South Sudan,” Olanya stated. “Many of our people conduct business there, and any unrest has direct consequences on their livelihoods and security. For the sake of peace and cross-border harmony, this deployment is necessary.”

Olanya pointed out that the presence of the UPDF in South Sudan serves not only to secure that nation but also to safeguard northern Uganda and facilitate smoother regional commerce and migration.

Several other MPs echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the regional interdependence and the need for proactive measures to prevent further deterioration of South Sudan’s security situation. They commended the UPDF for its professionalism and its longstanding role in regional peacekeeping missions, including in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This latest deployment marks a continuation of Uganda’s active involvement in regional peacebuilding and aligns with the broader goals of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union.

The move comes at a time when the region is grappling with various security challenges, and Uganda’s role as a stabilizing force remains pivotal. Analysts believe that this intervention, if well-coordinated with South Sudanese authorities and international partners, could contribute significantly to halting the current unrest and laying a foundation for lasting peace in the young nation.

As the UPDF prepares to embark on its mission, Uganda’s Parliament has sent a clear message of unity and commitment to regional peace. The government has pledged to maintain transparency regarding the scope and objectives of the deployment, ensuring regular updates to Parliament and the public.

The support for UPDF’s mission in South Sudan reflects Uganda’s strategic interest in a stable neighbourhood and reaffirms its standing as a key player in regional security and diplomacy.