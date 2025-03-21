Sudan Power Struggle: Army Gains Control of Presidential Palace in Khartoum
The Sudanese army has taken control of the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum in a significant move in its ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF still retains control in the west, leading to a possible de facto partition. Both sides face allegations of war crimes.
In a powerful move that could shift the tide of Sudan's enduring conflict, the Sudanese army has seized control of the presidential palace in Khartoum. This triumph marks a pivotal moment in the army's ongoing struggle with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has held ground in the country's west.
Despite this feat, the RSF remains steadfast, establishing a parallel government, particularly in regions under their control. Their influence is still significant, with key positions secured, though the international community largely snubs their legitimacy.
The country remains in turmoil, grappling with war crimes accusations and a looming famine. As both sides staunchly dispute the charges, Sudan teeters towards partition with the prospect of more bloodshed on the horizon.
