Left Menu

Sudan Power Struggle: Army Gains Control of Presidential Palace in Khartoum

The Sudanese army has taken control of the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum in a significant move in its ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF still retains control in the west, leading to a possible de facto partition. Both sides face allegations of war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST
Sudan Power Struggle: Army Gains Control of Presidential Palace in Khartoum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a powerful move that could shift the tide of Sudan's enduring conflict, the Sudanese army has seized control of the presidential palace in Khartoum. This triumph marks a pivotal moment in the army's ongoing struggle with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has held ground in the country's west.

Despite this feat, the RSF remains steadfast, establishing a parallel government, particularly in regions under their control. Their influence is still significant, with key positions secured, though the international community largely snubs their legitimacy.

The country remains in turmoil, grappling with war crimes accusations and a looming famine. As both sides staunchly dispute the charges, Sudan teeters towards partition with the prospect of more bloodshed on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025