Excise Policy Controversy: Delhi High Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations

The Delhi High Court declined to advance the hearing of an Enforcement Directorate plea in a money laundering case concerning the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The ED challenges a trial court's directive to provide 'unrelied documents' to the accused, including AAP leaders. The case follows allegations of policy irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:35 IST
The Delhi High Court, in a session held on Friday, decided against expediting the hearing of a plea submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the suspected money laundering case linked to the discarded Delhi excise policy.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja cited the overwhelming number of pending cases for the decision, allowing accused parties, such as AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, more time to respond to the petition from the ED.

The central issue concerns the ED's opposition to a prior trial court ruling that mandated the release of 'unrelied documents' to the accused. The court aims to address matters of public spending efficiently by allowing electronic service of legal documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

