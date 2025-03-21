Excise Policy Controversy: Delhi High Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
The Delhi High Court declined to advance the hearing of an Enforcement Directorate plea in a money laundering case concerning the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The ED challenges a trial court's directive to provide 'unrelied documents' to the accused, including AAP leaders. The case follows allegations of policy irregularities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court, in a session held on Friday, decided against expediting the hearing of a plea submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the suspected money laundering case linked to the discarded Delhi excise policy.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja cited the overwhelming number of pending cases for the decision, allowing accused parties, such as AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, more time to respond to the petition from the ED.
The central issue concerns the ED's opposition to a prior trial court ruling that mandated the release of 'unrelied documents' to the accused. The court aims to address matters of public spending efficiently by allowing electronic service of legal documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi court directs registration of FIR against ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misusing public money in putting large hoardings.
Delhi School Scam: Allegations Against AAP Leaders
Manish Sisodia Stands Firm Amid Classroom Scam Allegations
Manish Sisodia Embraces Holi Amidst Prosecution Nod, Promises to Spread 'Bright Colours'
President approves registration of FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in alleged Rs 1,300 crore classroom scam: Sources.