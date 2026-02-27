Left Menu

AAP Leaders Celebrate Court Ruling as Triumph of Truth and Fair Play

AAP leaders hailed a Delhi court's decision to discharge Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case as a victory for truth and constitutional values. The ruling dismissed accusations against them, reinforcing the party's integrity amid claims of political targeting and plotting by opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated a significant legal victory on Friday, as a Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy case. This decision was seen by party members as a validation of honesty and constitutional principles.

Amid cries of 'Satyamev Jayate,' AAP leaders emphasized the ruling as an affirmation of their oft-stated stance that the case had been baseless, asserting that it restored public faith in the Constitution. Citing the decision, party leaders claimed it dismantled accusations from political adversaries.

Accusations of conspiracy by the BJP and investigations by agencies like the CBI were highlighted, with AAP leaders suggesting these were attempts to tarnish their image. The court found no evidence of criminal intent, which AAP interpreted as proof of their integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

