BRICS: Shaping Global Order Amidst Diversity

The BRICS coalition, a formidable player in international relations, has reiterated its commitment to multi-polarity during recent discussions. According to the Indian government, the group's meetings aim to find common ground despite varying national interests and levels of development among its members.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that the BRICS bloc, originally founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded to include South Africa, now comprises 11 members including Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. The interest from additional aspiring members signals its growing influence on the global stage.

As a key player in fostering global debates, BRICS addresses issues such as multilateralism, UN reforms, counterterrorism, and climate change. While the US 'tariff threat' loomed over discussions, the group continues to focus on cooperation and inclusive leadership.

