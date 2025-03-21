Left Menu

BRICS: Shaping Global Order Amidst Diversity

BRICS member states focus on finding common ground and shaping the global order with a shared commitment to multi-polarity. Despite differences in development and national interests, the grouping, expanding from 5 to 11 members, plays a vital role in areas including multilateralism, health, and climate change.

  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS coalition, a formidable player in international relations, has reiterated its commitment to multi-polarity during recent discussions. According to the Indian government, the group's meetings aim to find common ground despite varying national interests and levels of development among its members.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that the BRICS bloc, originally founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded to include South Africa, now comprises 11 members including Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. The interest from additional aspiring members signals its growing influence on the global stage.

As a key player in fostering global debates, BRICS addresses issues such as multilateralism, UN reforms, counterterrorism, and climate change. While the US 'tariff threat' loomed over discussions, the group continues to focus on cooperation and inclusive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

