Delimitation Debate: TMC Opts Out of Stalin's State Meeting

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has opted not to send representatives to a meeting on delimitation called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Party insiders reveal that the TMC considers the issue of duplicate voter IDs more critical, as it could significantly influence assembly elections in states like Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

While the Bihar assembly election looms this year, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal brace for polls in 2026. Amidst this electoral anticipation, the DMK, helmed by Stalin, extends invitations to states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise.

This political maneuvering comes as Stalin's DMK remains at odds with the BJP-led central government, clashing over issues like the alleged withholding of education funds, and now, the contentious delimitation proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)