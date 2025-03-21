President Murmu Addresses 49th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi: Celebrates Achievements, Calls for Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare

In a landmark event that marked yet another milestone in India’s medical education and healthcare excellence, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the 49th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The event was held in the esteemed presence of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, alongside senior faculty members, dignitaries, students, and proud families.

Delivering the convocation address, President Murmu lauded AIIMS New Delhi for standing as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, medical education, and scientific research. “AIIMS is a living embodiment of the spirit of the Bhagavad Gita’s Karmayoga, where duty and selfless service come first,” she remarked, highlighting the institution’s decades-long commitment to nation-building.

She emphasized that the graduating doctors and researchers are stepping into a world where their contributions will be critical in transforming India's healthcare ecosystem. “AIIMS New Delhi has set a benchmark not just in India but globally. As proud torchbearers of this institution, the onus lies on you to uphold the values of empathy, excellence, and integrity,” she urged the graduating class.

A ‘Made-in-India’ Healthcare Success Story

Calling AIIMS a proud Made-in-India success story, the President praised its role during critical national healthcare challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. “From advanced research to front-line service, AIIMS has consistently demonstrated what is possible when expertise, commitment, and purpose come together,” she said.

She noted that the institution’s responsibility extends beyond treatment, education, and research, urging AIIMS to act as a leader in ethical governance, inclusivity, and sustainable use of resources.

Addressing New-Age Healthcare Challenges

President Murmu also addressed the evolving landscape of healthcare, noting that the increasing life expectancy and lifestyle-induced disorders have created new demands for medical professionals. “We need healthcare professionals who not only heal but also lead social change,” she said.

She called upon the faculty and students of AIIMS to spearhead a nationwide mental health awareness drive. “Mental health remains a silent epidemic. Institutions like AIIMS must come forward to destigmatize mental illness and foster holistic healing,” she asserted.

Drawing attention to gender disparities in medical diagnosis and treatment, she urged AIIMS to launch initiatives to ensure gender-sensitive healthcare. “It’s concerning that male patients dominate cardiac and other chronic disease care. We must work toward equality in diagnosis, treatment protocols, and patient care,” she added.

Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Medicine

The President appreciated AIIMS’s openness to integrating traditional Indian healing systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with modern medicine. “This is a commendable step toward providing a well-rounded, holistic approach to healthcare. While modern medicine focuses on quick resolutions, our traditional systems emphasize long-term wellness. Together, they can redefine patient care,” she said.

Shri Nadda Applauds AIIMS' Global Reputation and Innovations

Echoing the President’s sentiments, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda lauded AIIMS for its pioneering advancements and its unwavering commitment to excellence. “AIIMS has not only led the country in clinical care and research but has also consistently topped the NIRF medical rankings since 2018,” he stated.

He spotlighted several cutting-edge achievements, including AIIMS being the first Indian medical institution to successfully conduct procedures such as dual kidney and renal auto-transplants. “AIIMS has also emerged as a leader in AI-driven diagnostics, robotic surgery training, and high-impact research,” he said, citing over 900 extramural research projects managed by the institution with robust funding.

The Health Minister further recognized AIIMS for its exemplary performance in the Kayakalp Awards, crediting initiatives like mechanized cleaning and continuous up-skilling of sanitation staff for maintaining top-tier healthcare hygiene and patient safety standards.

A Call to Carry the AIIMS Legacy Forward

Shri Nadda encouraged graduates to serve with passion, knowledge, and humility. “You are now the torchbearers of AIIMS. Whether you serve in the new AIIMS institutions or tertiary centers, bring with you the spirit of learning, innovation, and service that AIIMS New Delhi instilled in you,” he urged.

He concluded by inspiring the graduates to embrace a collaborative approach in tackling modern healthcare issues. “As medical science continues to evolve, it is interdisciplinary collaboration and lifelong learning that will shape the future of healthcare. Let innovation be your compass,” he said.

Degrees Conferred, Awards Celebrated This year’s convocation saw an impressive total of 1,886 degrees conferred across various disciplines. These included:

77 Ph.D. scholars

363 DM/MCh super-specialists

572 MDs and 76 MSs

49 MDSs

74 Fellowships

172 MSc

191 MBBS graduates

312 BSc nursing and paramedical graduates

In recognition of lifelong contributions to AIIMS and the broader field of medicine, 8 doctors were conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards. In addition, 28 students and doctors received medals and book prizes, while 9 were honored with appreciation prizes for their exceptional performance.

A Day of Pride and Promise

The convocation was a celebration of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication. President Murmu extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families. “Behind each medal, each degree, there is a story of perseverance. I salute the parents, the mentors, and the students themselves,” she said.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the message was clear: India’s future in healthcare is bright, and its custodians—the doctors and researchers graduating today—have both the opportunity and the responsibility to take it to new heights.