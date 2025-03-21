A Solemn Moment Amidst War Crime Allegations: Hashim Thaci's Temporary Release

Hashim Thaci, the former president of Kosovo who is embroiled in war crimes charges, was temporarily released on Friday by a Dutch court to visit his father's tomb. Thaci's father, who passed away last weekend, was laid to rest in a ceremony that Thaci could not attend.

The Kosovo Justice Minister, Albulena Haxhiu, expressed frustration to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague over Thaci's inability to participate in Tuesday's funeral. Prominent leaders from Kosovo and Albania were in attendance despite Thaci's absence.

After paying his respects, Thaci was briefly taken to his home, accompanied by EULEX police officers, where he met only close relatives. The circumstances of his return to custody at The Hague remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)