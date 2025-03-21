Controversial Transgender Military Ban Faces Legal Hurdles
The U.S. Department of Defense released guidance on enforcing Trump's transgender military ban, contingent on lifting a blocked order. Judge Ana Reyes halted the ban, citing discrimination concerns. The government plans to appeal, arguing the policy is based on medical criteria, not identity discrimination.
The U.S. Department of Defense has issued new guidance for enforcing President Donald Trump's controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, prompting immediate legal challenges.
The memorandum outlines criteria for assessing service members' medical records to determine eligibility based on gender dysphoria symptoms. Despite the guidance, Judge Ana Reyes's order blocking the ban remains in place, citing discriminatory grounds.
The Justice Department has countered, arguing the policy is medically rather than identity-driven. The government intends to appeal Reyes's decision, amidst widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bosnian officials mount legal challenge to separatist Bosnian Serb laws as tensions soar
Bayer Threatens to Cease Roundup Sales Over Legal Challenges
Supreme Court Greenlights Dharavi Redevelopment Amid Legal Challenges
Belgian Photojournalist Arrested in Mizoram: Legal Challenges Ahead
ICICI Securities Delisting Greenlit Amid Legal Challenges