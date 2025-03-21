Left Menu

Controversial Transgender Military Ban Faces Legal Hurdles

The U.S. Department of Defense released guidance on enforcing Trump's transgender military ban, contingent on lifting a blocked order. Judge Ana Reyes halted the ban, citing discrimination concerns. The government plans to appeal, arguing the policy is based on medical criteria, not identity discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:23 IST
Controversial Transgender Military Ban Faces Legal Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued new guidance for enforcing President Donald Trump's controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, prompting immediate legal challenges.

The memorandum outlines criteria for assessing service members' medical records to determine eligibility based on gender dysphoria symptoms. Despite the guidance, Judge Ana Reyes's order blocking the ban remains in place, citing discriminatory grounds.

The Justice Department has countered, arguing the policy is medically rather than identity-driven. The government intends to appeal Reyes's decision, amidst widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025