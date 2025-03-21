Controversial Transgender Military Ban Faces Legal Hurdles

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued new guidance for enforcing President Donald Trump's controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, prompting immediate legal challenges.

The memorandum outlines criteria for assessing service members' medical records to determine eligibility based on gender dysphoria symptoms. Despite the guidance, Judge Ana Reyes's order blocking the ban remains in place, citing discriminatory grounds.

The Justice Department has countered, arguing the policy is medically rather than identity-driven. The government intends to appeal Reyes's decision, amidst widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)