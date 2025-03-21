Left Menu

Youth Arrested After Disturbing Family Threats

A 26-year-old named Rahul was arrested for drug peddling, abuse, and threatening his family. His mother reported him to the police, who mentioned his involvement in several criminal cases. Previously imprisoned for nine months, Rahul had recently been released on bail. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old individual was arrested on Friday for alleged drug peddling and abuse after his mother lodged a complaint with the local police, according to official reports.

The suspect, identified only as Rahul, has a history of criminal activity, which includes charges under the POCSO Act. His arrest followed violent threats made against his family.

Authorities revealed that Rahul had threatened to commit suicide while intoxicated. After spending nine months in prison, he was recently released on bail. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

