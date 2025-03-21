Youth Arrested After Disturbing Family Threats
A 26-year-old named Rahul was arrested for drug peddling, abuse, and threatening his family. His mother reported him to the police, who mentioned his involvement in several criminal cases. Previously imprisoned for nine months, Rahul had recently been released on bail. The investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old individual was arrested on Friday for alleged drug peddling and abuse after his mother lodged a complaint with the local police, according to official reports.
The suspect, identified only as Rahul, has a history of criminal activity, which includes charges under the POCSO Act. His arrest followed violent threats made against his family.
Authorities revealed that Rahul had threatened to commit suicide while intoxicated. After spending nine months in prison, he was recently released on bail. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Judges face rise in threats as Musk blasts them over rulings
Cadaver dogs of Kerala Police to join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation
Police responding to bomb threat clear pro-Palestinian protesters occupying Barnard College library
"Shami a criminal, will have to answer God," Jamaat President's criticism of Shami for not keeping Roza stokes controversy
Sourav in police uniform for 'Khakee' promo sparks cameo speculation in OTT series