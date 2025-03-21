Youth Arrested After Disturbing Family Threats

A 26-year-old individual was arrested on Friday for alleged drug peddling and abuse after his mother lodged a complaint with the local police, according to official reports.

The suspect, identified only as Rahul, has a history of criminal activity, which includes charges under the POCSO Act. His arrest followed violent threats made against his family.

Authorities revealed that Rahul had threatened to commit suicide while intoxicated. After spending nine months in prison, he was recently released on bail. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

