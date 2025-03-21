Custody Drama: Police Detain Mother in Child Assault Case
A mother has been taken into custody, accused of being involved in the sexual assault of her two minor daughters by her live-in partner, Dhanesh, in Kuruppampady. The suspect had been involved with their mother since the passing of their father. School authorities brought the issue to the police's attention, leading to Dhanesh’s arrest.
A mother of two young girls, aged 10 and 12, was detained by police in Kuruppampady on Friday following allegations that she was complicit in their sexual assault by her live-in partner.
Police made the detention based on the statements provided by the victims, though the mother's arrest has not yet been officially recorded. The accused, 38-year-old Dhanesh from Ayyampuzha, was previously arrested on Thursday.
The girls' abuse reportedly went on for three years after Dhanesh entered a relationship with their mother following their father's death. The situation only surfaced after school authorities reported it to the police, prompting immediate legal action.
