Left Menu

Custody Drama: Police Detain Mother in Child Assault Case

A mother has been taken into custody, accused of being involved in the sexual assault of her two minor daughters by her live-in partner, Dhanesh, in Kuruppampady. The suspect had been involved with their mother since the passing of their father. School authorities brought the issue to the police's attention, leading to Dhanesh’s arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:45 IST
Custody Drama: Police Detain Mother in Child Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mother of two young girls, aged 10 and 12, was detained by police in Kuruppampady on Friday following allegations that she was complicit in their sexual assault by her live-in partner.

Police made the detention based on the statements provided by the victims, though the mother's arrest has not yet been officially recorded. The accused, 38-year-old Dhanesh from Ayyampuzha, was previously arrested on Thursday.

The girls' abuse reportedly went on for three years after Dhanesh entered a relationship with their mother following their father's death. The situation only surfaced after school authorities reported it to the police, prompting immediate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025