U.S. Scrutinizes Syrian Leadership Amid Calls for Civilian Government

The United States is closely watching the actions of Syrian leaders, carefully evaluating these developments to shape its policy approach going forward. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks on Friday.

Bruce emphasized that the observation spans various issues within the Syrian interim authorities. This scrutiny is crucial as the U.S. considers its future policy frameworks.

Washington continues to advocate for an inclusive and civilian-led government in Syria, underlining the importance of transformative governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)