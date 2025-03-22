Left Menu

Brazen Attack on Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul

An attack occurred at the Iraqi consulate in Istanbul, where gunmen fired shots but caused no casualties. Both Iraqi and Turkish authorities are investigating the incident, which involved AK-47 rifles. The motive remains unclear, but diplomatic security is being emphasized following the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:42 IST
Brazen Attack on Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a brazen attack in Istanbul, gunmen on motorbikes targeted the Iraqi consulate, firing eight shots at its facade. The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed no casualties result from the Friday evening assault.

The aggressive act involved AK-47 rifles, and the perpetrators fled the scene, according to a statement from Iraq's foreign ministry. Istanbul authorities have launched an immediate investigation, seeking those responsible.

Lacking any clear motive, the incident has sparked a response from both nations, emphasizing the urgency of bolstering security around diplomatic missions to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

