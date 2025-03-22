Left Menu

Court Upholds Reinstatement of Federal Workers Amidst Trump Administration's Layoffs

A U.S. appeals court upheld a decision requiring the Trump administration to reinstate 25,000 federal workers after mass firings. The layoffs, part of a workforce purge, were deemed improper due to procedural lapses. Legal proceedings continue as states challenge the firings' compliance with federal regulations.

Updated: 22-03-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:44 IST
A U.S. appeals court has refused to delay a ruling that mandates the Trump administration to reinstate 25,000 workers across 18 federal agencies. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stated there was no justification to halt the decision. Next week, a Baltimore judge is expected to determine if the ruling will be extended in a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic states and Washington, D.C.

Last week, U.S. District Judge James Bredar found that the agencies involved in mass layoffs of probationary employees did not adhere to required procedures. He temporarily ordered the reinstatement of these employees, with a hearing scheduled for March 26. The states have moved for a preliminary injunction to maintain Bredar's ruling while the lawsuit progresses, which may take months.

In court filings, the Trump administration confirmed efforts to reintegrate the dismissed workers, temporarily placing them on paid leave. Facing legal challenge are agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury Department. The case raises questions about federal compliance with regulations requiring notice before mass layoffs.

