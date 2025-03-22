Left Menu

Pope Francis Set for First Public Appearance Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis is scheduled to appear publicly for the first time in over five weeks, offering a blessing from his hospital window in Rome as he recovers from double pneumonia. This marks a significant moment in his 12-year papacy, during which he has faced serious health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:13 IST
Pope Francis Set for First Public Appearance Amid Health Challenges
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is poised to make his first public appearance in more than five weeks, stepping to the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to offer a blessing, according to a Vatican announcement. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia following his admission on February 14.

The Vatican revealed that Francis has only been seen once during his hospital stay, in a photo released last week showing him in prayer. The pope plans to greet the public from the hospital window around noon on Sunday, as he is unable to deliver his usual Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square.

This hospitalization marks the most severe health crisis of Francis's papacy. Despite the seriousness, recent Vatican updates have been positive, noting a decrease in his reliance on high-flow oxygen. Cardinal Victor Fernandez noted that while the pope is improving, he'll need to 'relearn to speak.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025