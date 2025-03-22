Pope Francis Set for First Public Appearance Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis is poised to make his first public appearance in more than five weeks, stepping to the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to offer a blessing, according to a Vatican announcement. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia following his admission on February 14.

The Vatican revealed that Francis has only been seen once during his hospital stay, in a photo released last week showing him in prayer. The pope plans to greet the public from the hospital window around noon on Sunday, as he is unable to deliver his usual Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square.

This hospitalization marks the most severe health crisis of Francis's papacy. Despite the seriousness, recent Vatican updates have been positive, noting a decrease in his reliance on high-flow oxygen. Cardinal Victor Fernandez noted that while the pope is improving, he'll need to 'relearn to speak.'

