BJP Protests Women's Employment in Bars Bill
The BJP's women's wing held a rally protesting West Bengal's bill allowing women to work in bars. They accused the Trinamool Congress of failing to provide job opportunities, suggesting this leads to unsafe employment options for women.
The women's wing of the BJP staged a rally on Saturday, expressing their opposition to a recently passed bill in West Bengal that permits women to work in bars. The protest unfolded in Kolkata, highlighting the ongoing societal debate about women's employment opportunities and safety.
Falguni Patra, a leader of the BJP's women's cell, criticized the Trinamool Congress government for what she described as its inability to create sufficient job opportunities for women. She claimed that the new legislation is a consequence of this failure.
The protest commenced at College Square and proceeded to the Excise department headquarters in Bowbazar, covering around two kilometers. According to Patra, the current bill, which amends the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, forces women into potentially unsafe work environments.
