Hope for Harmony: Supreme Court's Role in Manipur's Recovery

In a visit to the strife-torn region of Manipur, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai expressed faith in the collaborative efforts of the executive, legislature, and judiciary to resolve ongoing ethnic conflicts.

The delegation toured relief camps in the Churachandpur district and launched legal and medical services from afar, focusing on supporting displaced persons.

Justice Gavai highlighted the importance of the Constitution in maintaining unity and urged cooperation between Manipur's communities to achieve peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)