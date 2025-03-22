Plantation Worker Arrested for Allegedly Serving Liquor as Black Tea to Minor

In the high range Idukki district of Kerala, a 28-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly serving liquor to a minor, disguised as black tea. The incident occurred in Peerumedu, with the local police confirming the arrest on Saturday.

Identified as Priyanka, the accused works as a plantation worker and is a long-time acquaintance of the victim's family. On the afternoon of the incident, she reportedly convinced the 12-year-old boy to consume the drink, leading him to believe it was harmless black tea.

After consuming the concoction, the boy experienced uneasiness and fell unconscious after reaching home. Upon regaining consciousness, he disclosed the truth to his parents, who subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Peerumedu police. The authorities arrested Priyanka under the Juvenile Justice Act, and she has since been remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

