Triple Deception: The Man Who Married for Money
A man has been accused of marrying three women under false pretenses, presenting himself as an excise department employee. Police investigations revealed he duped one woman into a significant loan and married another despite already having a child. The accused is currently being sought by authorities.
A man has been booked for allegedly deceiving three women into marrying him by claiming he was an excise department employee, the Robertsganj police reported on Saturday.
Kalu Singh, the Additional Superintendent of Police at Robertsganj station, confirmed an investigation has been launched against Rajan Gehlot following a complaint from Kiran, an assistant teacher from Sant Kabir Nagar. She claimed that Gehlot introduced himself under false pretenses, leading to marriage in 2022 and significant financial loss.
Police findings showed Gehlot was previously married to Sarita from Ambedkar Nagar, with a previous FIR filed against him. Another woman, Neelima Singh, came forward with similar allegations. Authorities are now actively searching for Gehlot, suspecting he may have targeted more victims.
