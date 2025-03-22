Left Menu

Triple Deception: The Man Who Married for Money

A man has been accused of marrying three women under false pretenses, presenting himself as an excise department employee. Police investigations revealed he duped one woman into a significant loan and married another despite already having a child. The accused is currently being sought by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:45 IST
Triple Deception: The Man Who Married for Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly deceiving three women into marrying him by claiming he was an excise department employee, the Robertsganj police reported on Saturday.

Kalu Singh, the Additional Superintendent of Police at Robertsganj station, confirmed an investigation has been launched against Rajan Gehlot following a complaint from Kiran, an assistant teacher from Sant Kabir Nagar. She claimed that Gehlot introduced himself under false pretenses, leading to marriage in 2022 and significant financial loss.

Police findings showed Gehlot was previously married to Sarita from Ambedkar Nagar, with a previous FIR filed against him. Another woman, Neelima Singh, came forward with similar allegations. Authorities are now actively searching for Gehlot, suspecting he may have targeted more victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025