Congress Leader Alleges Bias in Maharashtra Government Amidst Nagpur Violence

Maharashtra Congress leader Manikrao Thakare on Saturday accused the Mahayuti government of holding a bias against a particular community amid Nagpur's recent unrest. The Congress's fact-finding committee, led by Thakare, was reportedly barred from visiting violence-stricken areas because of a curfew, a move he views as a government tactic to obscure the truth.

At a press conference, Thakare argued the government had failed in its duty to protect citizens and unjustly targeted one community, contributing to a climate of hate. He stressed the need for accountability not just for those who physically participated in the violence, but also for the instigators. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of harsh repercussions for the rioters.

The unrest, triggered by protests led by the VHP, injured multiple police officers. Thakare demanded that underlying causes, particularly those aiming to inflame religious tensions, should be addressed. Congress member Vikas Thakre called for community-driven peace initiatives, as ongoing investigations identified over 100 individuals involved in the clashes.

