Tragic Blast in Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Killed in IED Explosion

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a CRPF personnel was killed in an IED blast on Saturday. The explosion occurred around 2.30 pm during an anti-Naxal operation in the Vangram Marangponga forest.

The Improvised Explosive Device, allegedly planted by Maoists, detonated as CRPF personnel Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey conducted a search operation. Both individuals sustained injuries and were immediately airlifted to Ranchi for medical care.

Unfortunately, Sunil Kumar Mandal, a sub-inspector from the CRPF's 193 battalion, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The operation aimed at subduing Maoist activities continues amid increased safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)