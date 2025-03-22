Tragic Blast in Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Killed in IED Explosion
A CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation. The blast occurred in the Vangram Marangponga forest. The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi, where Sunil Kumar Mandal succumbed to his injuries.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a CRPF personnel was killed in an IED blast on Saturday. The explosion occurred around 2.30 pm during an anti-Naxal operation in the Vangram Marangponga forest.
The Improvised Explosive Device, allegedly planted by Maoists, detonated as CRPF personnel Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey conducted a search operation. Both individuals sustained injuries and were immediately airlifted to Ranchi for medical care.
Unfortunately, Sunil Kumar Mandal, a sub-inspector from the CRPF's 193 battalion, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The operation aimed at subduing Maoist activities continues amid increased safety concerns.
