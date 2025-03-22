Left Menu

Leaders Arrested Amid Nagpur Unrest Over VHP Protest Claims

A leader of the Minority Democratic Party, Hamid Engineer, and six others were arrested in connection with violence following misinformation about a VHP protest in Nagpur. Authorities claimed rumours were baseless. Thirty-three police personnel were injured, and a civilian, Irfan Ansari, later died from the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:12 IST
Authorities have arrested a key figure of the Minority Democratic Party and six others following violent unrest in Nagpur. The executive president, Hamid Engineer, along with Mohammad Shahzad Khan, faces sedition charges linked to the chaos earlier this week.

The arrests come after Cyber Police discovered their alleged social media misinformation fueling the protest. This demonstration by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on March 17 sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra. Reports of stone pelting and arson escalated, injuring 33 officers where rumors of a defiled religious 'chadar' sparked the tensions.

The aftermath sees injuries and the tragic death of Irfan Ansari, a civilian affected during the turmoil. His sudden demise adds to the growing list of incidents stemming from the widely circulated misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

