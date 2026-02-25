Left Menu

Court Extends Custody for IYC Workers Over 'Shirtless' Protest

A court has extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress workers arrested after a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protestors were taken into custody at an exhibition hall on February 20. Their custody is extended as judicial proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a development on Wednesday, a court extended the judicial custody of five members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). These individuals were previously detained due to a 'shirtless' protest conducted during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi sanctioned the prolonged interrogation of the accused, who include Krishna Hari, the national secretary from Bihar, Kundan Yadav, Bihar's state secretary, Ajay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's state president, and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana. The protest took place within the summit's exhibition hall.

Jitendra Yadav, apprehended in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was also present in court, with his police custody similarly extended. The event continues to draw attention as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

