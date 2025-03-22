Truce Tested: Israeli Strikes Target South Lebanon Amid Fresh Rocket Attacks

Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon on Saturday after Israel claimed to intercept rockets launched from across the border. The strikes raised tensions and threatened the fragile ceasefire that ended a violent conflict between Israel and Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the latest rocket attack, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the truce. An Israeli official confirmed that six rockets were fired, with Israel intercepting three of them. This marks the first notable exchange since Israel opted out of a separate ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

The Lebanese army found and dismantled rocket launchers in the area, while the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed alarm at the potential for further regional escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a forceful response, blaming Lebanon's government for any disturbances in the border area.

