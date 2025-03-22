Truce Tested: Israeli Strikes Target South Lebanon Amid Fresh Rocket Attacks
Israeli military action hit southern Lebanon following rocket attacks, potentially unsettling a ceasefire with Hezbollah. The exchange follows Israel's suspension of a Gaza truce with Hamas. Tensions are high as Israel holds Lebanon accountable, amid UN's alarm over possible regional escalation.
Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon on Saturday after Israel claimed to intercept rockets launched from across the border. The strikes raised tensions and threatened the fragile ceasefire that ended a violent conflict between Israel and Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has denied involvement in the latest rocket attack, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the truce. An Israeli official confirmed that six rockets were fired, with Israel intercepting three of them. This marks the first notable exchange since Israel opted out of a separate ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.
The Lebanese army found and dismantled rocket launchers in the area, while the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed alarm at the potential for further regional escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a forceful response, blaming Lebanon's government for any disturbances in the border area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bosnian officials mount legal challenge to separatist Bosnian Serb laws as tensions soar
Saudi Arabia Facilitates U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid War Tensions
Tensions Rise as South Sudanese Forces Arrest President's Allies
Russia Mediates in Iran's Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions
Investor Shift: Safe Havens and Market Movements Amid Trade Tensions