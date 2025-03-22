Impartial Investigation Promised in HPPCL Engineer's Death Case

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri assured a fair investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, the HPPCL chief engineer, by including all officers involved in the FIR, addressing the assembly on Saturday.

In response to inquiries raised by BJP's Randhir Sharma during Zero Hour, Agnihotri emphasized that the FIR was lodged based on family statements, with additional names to be added as the investigation progresses.

Family of Negi, whose body was found on March 10, demands a CBI probe, alleging foul play, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the opposition for sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)