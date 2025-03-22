Impartial Investigation Promised in HPPCL Engineer's Death Case
The Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister assured an impartial probe into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi, promising to include all officers named during investigations in the FIR. The deceased's family demands a CBI inquiry, alleging Negi was murdered under pressure and harassed by seniors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri assured a fair investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, the HPPCL chief engineer, by including all officers involved in the FIR, addressing the assembly on Saturday.
In response to inquiries raised by BJP's Randhir Sharma during Zero Hour, Agnihotri emphasized that the FIR was lodged based on family statements, with additional names to be added as the investigation progresses.
Family of Negi, whose body was found on March 10, demands a CBI probe, alleging foul play, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the opposition for sensationalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie
UPDATE 2-Trump hails $20 billion investment by shipping firm CMA CGM
UPDATE 2-AI firm CoreWeave denies contract cancellations with Microsoft
War heroes and military firsts are among 26,000 images flagged for removal in Pentagon's DEI purge
One killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out in polythene factory in UP