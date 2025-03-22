Left Menu

Impartial Investigation Promised in HPPCL Engineer's Death Case

The Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister assured an impartial probe into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi, promising to include all officers named during investigations in the FIR. The deceased's family demands a CBI inquiry, alleging Negi was murdered under pressure and harassed by seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:39 IST
Impartial Investigation Promised in HPPCL Engineer's Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri assured a fair investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, the HPPCL chief engineer, by including all officers involved in the FIR, addressing the assembly on Saturday.

In response to inquiries raised by BJP's Randhir Sharma during Zero Hour, Agnihotri emphasized that the FIR was lodged based on family statements, with additional names to be added as the investigation progresses.

Family of Negi, whose body was found on March 10, demands a CBI probe, alleging foul play, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the opposition for sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025