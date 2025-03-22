Left Menu

Bihar Police Crackdown: Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed, Others Wounded

A criminal with a Rs 3 lakh bounty was killed and two others were injured in Bihar's Araria and Vaishali districts during police encounters. The deceased was identified as Chunmun Jha, wanted in multiple crimes, who was killed by police who acted on a tip-off, leading to his capture and death.

A criminal carrying a Rs 3 lakh bounty was killed, and two others were wounded in police encounters in Bihar's Araria and Vaishali districts. The operations, carried out on Saturday, led to significant developments in pending criminal cases, officials revealed.

In Araria, the police killed Chunmun Jha, identified as a notorious criminal wanted for several crimes including murder and robbery. Acting on intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF) tracked Jha's movements and intercepted him in Narpatganj, where a confrontation resulted in his death after an exchange of gunfire with authorities.

Meanwhile, in Vaishali, two criminals were apprehended after sustaining injuries in a shootout. Both individuals carried extensive criminal records, involving more than 30 cases. Police continue their efforts to capture remaining assailants who fled the scene, underscoring their commitment to curbing crime in the region.

