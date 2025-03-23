Left Menu

Trump Queries Oswald's Role in JFK Assassination

President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in assassinating JFK but questioned if Oswald had assistance. Despite reaffirmations by the Justice Department, conspiracy theories persist. Trump has released thousands of documents related to JFK's assassination, fulfilling a campaign promise for transparency.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed on Saturday his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, while raising questions about potential accomplices. In an interview with Clay Travis aboard Air Force One, Trump affirmed his long-held view that Oswald acted alone but pondered whether he had help.

The Justice Department and other federal agencies have consistently supported the conclusion that Oswald was the sole assassin. Nevertheless, public opinion remains divided, with polls indicating that many Americans suspect a conspiracy behind Kennedy's assassination in Dallas.

In line with a campaign promise to increase transparency surrounding JFK's death, Trump facilitated the release of thousands of pages of digital documents related to the case this week. He also directed his aides to develop a plan for disclosing records about the 1968 assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

