Caste Violence Unleashed After Bike Collision

A Dalit man, Sangam Lal Gautam, was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse after a bike collision in Prayagraj. Accused were Rishabh Pandey and others who demanded money and held him hostage. Police intervention led to his rescue and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Prayagraj, a Dalit man named Sangam Lal Gautam was reportedly attacked and subjected to caste-related abuse following a motorcycle collision. The accident occurred on March 10 as Gautam was riding home, and resulted in serious injuries.

Police revealed that Rishabh Pandey, allegedly riding in the wrong direction, caused the accident. Upon discovering Gautam's caste, Pandey and his companions allegedly abused him using casteist slurs and physically assaulted him, demanding money for the collision damages.

The victim was held captive but managed to alert his father, leading to police rescuing him. A formal case under specific acts has been filed against Pandey and others involved, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

