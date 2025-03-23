Terrorist Hideout Discovered in Doda: Ammunition Seized
A terrorist hideout was discovered in Doda's Bhalra forest, resulting in the seizure of a pistol and ammunition. The operation was conducted by the SOG of local police and army after intelligence inputs. Concurrent searches are ongoing in Kishtwar district's forests after reports of suspicious activity.
- Country:
- India
A joint operation by the Special Operations Group and the Army led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout in Doda's Bhalra forest area. Officials reported the recovery of a pistol, its magazines, and AK rifle rounds.
The search operation, prompted by specific intelligence about possible terrorist activity, unearthed a cache of arms but resulted in no arrests. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to counter terror threats in the region.
Simultaneously, police, army, and CRPF forces are conducting another search in Kishtwar district following villagers' reports of suspected terrorists. Despite extensive efforts, no contact has yet been made with the potential suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A New Era of Honor: Indian Army Welcomes New Officer Cadets
Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter
Trailblazing Col Ponung Doming: A Beacon of Nari Shakti in the Indian Army
Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members
Scarborough Pub Shooting: Toronto Police Hunt for Suspects