Terrorist Hideout Discovered in Doda: Ammunition Seized

A joint operation by the Special Operations Group and the Army led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout in Doda's Bhalra forest area. Officials reported the recovery of a pistol, its magazines, and AK rifle rounds.

The search operation, prompted by specific intelligence about possible terrorist activity, unearthed a cache of arms but resulted in no arrests. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to counter terror threats in the region.

Simultaneously, police, army, and CRPF forces are conducting another search in Kishtwar district following villagers' reports of suspected terrorists. Despite extensive efforts, no contact has yet been made with the potential suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)