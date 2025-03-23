KCBC Criticizes Kerala's Liquor Policy
The Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) has criticized the state government's liquor policy. They argue it will worsen alcohol consumption, citing concerns over new pubs and a brewery in Palakkad. The Council emphasizes the government's failure to address growing alcohol and drug issues effectively.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) has launched a critique against the state's Left government's liquor policy, accusing it of encouraging alcohol consumption.
In a recent circular from its Temperance Commission, the Council outlined concerns regarding the approval of a new brewery in Palakkad's Elappully and the establishment of pubs in IT parks. The circular accuses the government of jeopardizing public health by promoting alcohol accessibility.
Emphasizing the rising threat of alcohol and synthetic drug abuse, the KCBC demands enforcement of stricter regulations and enhanced awareness initiatives. Additionally, it urged careful screening of migrant workers heading to the state for employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Undercounting Heat-Related Deaths in India: A Call for Better Tracking and Policy
Kuroda Urges Clarity on Yen Policy Amid Trump's Misunderstanding
Tamil Nadu Politics: A Battle Over Language Policy
Rajasthan's New Era: Regulation of Coaching Institutes and Skill Development Policy
Iraq Faces Energy Crisis Amidst U.S. Policy Shift