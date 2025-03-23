Vandalism Sparks Tension: Lord Shani Dev Idol Targeted Again
An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised in Mirhachi, the second such incident in a week, causing tension. Village head Pankaj Singh filed a complaint. Police are investigating and have urged locals to maintain peace, ensuring the community law and order.
- Country:
- India
An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised in the Mirhachi area, marking the second such incident in a week. This has ignited tension among the local residents, officials reported on Sunday.
The act of vandalism occurred on Saturday evening in Datei village, damaging the idol's head, hands, and mace. In response, the village head, Pankaj Singh, lodged a complaint against unknown individuals, calling for swift justice while police officers urged residents to remain peaceful.
Circle Officer Sanjay Singh, Station House Officer Neeta Maheshwari, and a substantial police force inspected the location. 'This is a serious incident that requires thorough investigation,' stated Singh. Authorities assure community members that measures are in place to uphold law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Strikes Back: New Tariffs on Canadian Goods Escalate Trade Tensions
House Republicans Push Bold Funding Bill Amidst Bipartisan Tensions
Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter
Tensions Rise as Ahmadis Face Arrest Amid Sectarian Pressure
Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members