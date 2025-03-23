Vandalism Sparks Tension: Lord Shani Dev Idol Targeted Again

An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised in the Mirhachi area, marking the second such incident in a week. This has ignited tension among the local residents, officials reported on Sunday.

The act of vandalism occurred on Saturday evening in Datei village, damaging the idol's head, hands, and mace. In response, the village head, Pankaj Singh, lodged a complaint against unknown individuals, calling for swift justice while police officers urged residents to remain peaceful.

Circle Officer Sanjay Singh, Station House Officer Neeta Maheshwari, and a substantial police force inspected the location. 'This is a serious incident that requires thorough investigation,' stated Singh. Authorities assure community members that measures are in place to uphold law and order.

