Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Tension: Lord Shani Dev Idol Targeted Again

An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised in Mirhachi, the second such incident in a week, causing tension. Village head Pankaj Singh filed a complaint. Police are investigating and have urged locals to maintain peace, ensuring the community law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:35 IST
Vandalism Sparks Tension: Lord Shani Dev Idol Targeted Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised in the Mirhachi area, marking the second such incident in a week. This has ignited tension among the local residents, officials reported on Sunday.

The act of vandalism occurred on Saturday evening in Datei village, damaging the idol's head, hands, and mace. In response, the village head, Pankaj Singh, lodged a complaint against unknown individuals, calling for swift justice while police officers urged residents to remain peaceful.

Circle Officer Sanjay Singh, Station House Officer Neeta Maheshwari, and a substantial police force inspected the location. 'This is a serious incident that requires thorough investigation,' stated Singh. Authorities assure community members that measures are in place to uphold law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025