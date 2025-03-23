Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed: Accused in 2015 Murder Case Caught

Imran Sabir Sheikh, wanted for a 2015 murder, was apprehended in Mehsana, Gujarat, by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell. Sheikh had been evading capture under the alias Rahil Sabir Sheikh. His accomplices were previously arrested, but Sheikh had fled after Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:51 IST
Fugitive Nabbed: Accused in 2015 Murder Case Caught
  • Country:
  • India

An accused fugitive from a 2015 murder case has been captured in Mehsana, Gujarat, by the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to official reports.

Imran Sabir Sheikh, detained by the Anti Extortion Cell in Sidhpur, had been living under the assumed name Rahil Sabir Sheikh to evade law enforcement.

The murder involved Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi, allegedly killed by Waseem Akram Sheikh, Sajid Ali Aashiq Ali Chowdhary, and Imran Sheikh. With his accomplices previously apprehended, Sheikh had remained at large until a tip-off led to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025