Fugitive Nabbed: Accused in 2015 Murder Case Caught

An accused fugitive from a 2015 murder case has been captured in Mehsana, Gujarat, by the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to official reports.

Imran Sabir Sheikh, detained by the Anti Extortion Cell in Sidhpur, had been living under the assumed name Rahil Sabir Sheikh to evade law enforcement.

The murder involved Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi, allegedly killed by Waseem Akram Sheikh, Sajid Ali Aashiq Ali Chowdhary, and Imran Sheikh. With his accomplices previously apprehended, Sheikh had remained at large until a tip-off led to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)