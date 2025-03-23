Tragic Axe Attack: Argument Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

A 72-year-old man named Budhai met a tragic end after a heated argument led to a fatal axe attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday. The incident unfolded when Budhai visited Shyam Lal's house in Naughira village to obtain medicine for his grandson.

While at Shyam's residence, Budhai engaged in an altercation with local resident Prem Lal, who was chopping wood nearby. In a fit of rage, Prem struck Budhai with the axe, inflicting severe injuries. Budhai was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

The local police have initiated a case against the accused, Prem Lal, based on a complaint by the victim's family. Prem fled the scene following the attack, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)