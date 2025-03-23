Left Menu

Tragic Axe Attack: Argument Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

A 72-year-old man named Budhai was killed with an axe by Prem Lal following a heated argument in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. After the assault, Budhai succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Authorities are pursuing Prem, who fled the scene. A case is underway.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:50 IST
A 72-year-old man named Budhai met a tragic end after a heated argument led to a fatal axe attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday. The incident unfolded when Budhai visited Shyam Lal's house in Naughira village to obtain medicine for his grandson.

While at Shyam's residence, Budhai engaged in an altercation with local resident Prem Lal, who was chopping wood nearby. In a fit of rage, Prem struck Budhai with the axe, inflicting severe injuries. Budhai was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

The local police have initiated a case against the accused, Prem Lal, based on a complaint by the victim's family. Prem fled the scene following the attack, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

