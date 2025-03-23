Peace Restored: Nagpur Curfew Lifted After Violent Unrest
Curfew has been lifted in Nagpur, restoring peace after recent violence triggered by rumors of a religious desecration. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the situation is under control. Over 100 arrests have been made, and the CM has pledged strict actions and recovery of property damage costs from rioters.
The curfew in Nagpur has been lifted following days of unrest and violence, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday. Speaking at an event in Pune, the CM confirmed that peace has returned to the city, and people of all religions are coexisting without tension.
Violence erupted on March 17 following rumors of a religious desecration during protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The unrest led to a citywide curfew in multiple police station jurisdictions, which has now been lifted gradually over the past week, with the final areas cleared on March 26.
The police have arrested over 100 individuals in connection with the violence, which left 33 officers injured. CM Fadnavis emphasized tough actions against the violence perpetrators and mentioned plans to recover costs from damaged properties by seizing and selling offenders' assets if necessary.
