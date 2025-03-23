Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire with Russia amid ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. While Russia agreed to a limited pause in attacks, full truce negotiations continue. Recent attacks underscore the fragility of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials converge in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a potential partial ceasefire with Russia, part of a broader U.S.-led diplomatic effort to end three years of conflict. This high-stakes meeting, occurring late Sunday, marks a continuation of intense negotiations between the involved parties.

Spearheading the Ukrainian delegation is Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, with preliminary agreements already hinting at a possible 30-day truce. However, Ukrainian officials remain cautious, perceiving the meeting mainly as a technical discussion rather than a sweeping solution.

Despite tentative agreements, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Recent drone attacks in Kyiv have resulted in casualties, further emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire. Both nations continue to engage in dialogue, hoping for a resolution by April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

