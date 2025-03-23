Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian and U.S. officials converge in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a potential partial ceasefire with Russia, part of a broader U.S.-led diplomatic effort to end three years of conflict. This high-stakes meeting, occurring late Sunday, marks a continuation of intense negotiations between the involved parties.

Spearheading the Ukrainian delegation is Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, with preliminary agreements already hinting at a possible 30-day truce. However, Ukrainian officials remain cautious, perceiving the meeting mainly as a technical discussion rather than a sweeping solution.

Despite tentative agreements, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Recent drone attacks in Kyiv have resulted in casualties, further emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire. Both nations continue to engage in dialogue, hoping for a resolution by April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)