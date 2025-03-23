Unmasking Fraud: Shriram General Insurance Triumphs in High Court

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) successfully defended against a fraudulent motor claim case, as the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in its favor.

The court identified a corrupt network involving doctors, lawyers, and police officials who were implicated in falsifying documents to claim insurance money.

Highlighting the case's significance, SGIC Executive Director Ashwani Dhanawat emphasized the need for rigorous claims management to ensure justice for genuine policyholders and to maintain public trust.

