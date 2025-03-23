Unmasking Fraud: Shriram General Insurance Triumphs in High Court
Shriram General Insurance Company won a fraudulent motor insurance claim case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court exposed a collusion among doctors, lawyers, and police officials, leading to a directive for a Special Investigation Team probe. The ruling emphasizes the need for integrity in legal and medical professions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) successfully defended against a fraudulent motor claim case, as the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in its favor.
The court identified a corrupt network involving doctors, lawyers, and police officials who were implicated in falsifying documents to claim insurance money.
Highlighting the case's significance, SGIC Executive Director Ashwani Dhanawat emphasized the need for rigorous claims management to ensure justice for genuine policyholders and to maintain public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Demanded: Lawyers Protest in Ajmer
Amit Shah Highlights the Sacred Duty of Lawyers in Nation Building
Doctors say Pope Francis is responding well to therapy, has 'gradual, slight improvement' but prognosis remains guarded, reports AP.
Doctors declare Pope Francis is no longer in imminent danger as a result of pneumonia, but keep him hospitalised, reports AP.
Tribute to Emirati Doctors: Pillars of Health and Progress