Judiciary in Question: Kapil Sibal Challenges the System

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed concern over declining public confidence in the judicial system, highlighting issues like corruption and majoritarian bias among judges. He questioned the effectiveness of current appointment systems, advocating for government and judiciary acknowledgment of systemic failures to pave the way for alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:58 IST
Highlighting concerns over declining public trust in the judiciary, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the current judicial appointment systems, urging both government and judiciary to acknowledge systemic issues. His comments come amidst controversies surrounding judges' decisions and affiliations.

In an interview with PTI, Sibal addressed several issues plaguing the judicial arena, such as the high rate of bail rejections and controversial judgments influenced by majoritarian perspectives. His remarks also touched upon unethical behavior within the judicial community.

Sibal called for transparent systems for judge appointments and conflict handling, emphasizing the need for both institutions to realize and rectify shortcomings. He pointed out that alternatives can only arise if existing failures are openly acknowledged and addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

