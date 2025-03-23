Left Menu

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Detained Under Anti-Narcotics Law: A Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicates

Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, involved in 128 criminal cases including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act. He was transferred from Punjab to Assam to disrupt his criminal network, which extends across international borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:15 IST
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on organized drug crime, notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act. The move, announced by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, aims to dismantle his far-reaching criminal network involved in drug and arms trafficking.

Bhagwanpuria, previously held in Punjab's Bathinda prison, was transferred to Silchar's Central Jail in Assam. The NCB's operation was coordinated with the Punjab Police and was necessary due to the gangster's established connections with international operatives in Canada, the US, and Pakistan.

The NCB has identified Bhagwanpuria as a central figure in 128 criminal cases, including extortion and high-profile murders. This transfer signifies a broader effort to disrupt jail-based criminal networks and reinforce India's commitment to a drug-free society, NCB stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

