Conflict in Gaza: Hamas Under Scrutiny Amid Renewed Fighting

The resumed clashes in Gaza are being attributed to the Hamas militant group, as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the group spurned an 'acceptable deal' for peace. Despite the setback, Witkoff expressed openness to future dialogue with Hamas.

The fighting resumed after a period of calm was disrupted when an extension to the January ceasefire could not be reached, prompting Israel to launch airstrikes and deploy ground troops. This has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties as reported by their health authorities.

Witkoff emphasized that Hamas was offered numerous chances to demilitarize and participate in negotiations to establish a prolonged ceasefire but chose aggression. The U.S. remains in solidarity with Israel, even as it expresses readiness for renewed diplomacy.

