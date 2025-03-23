Left Menu

Twenty-Two Naxalites Surrender: A Shift in Chhattisgarh's Landscape

In a significant development, twenty-two Naxalites, including six with a combined bounty of Rs 11 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Key figures like Ayatu Punem and others denounced the Maoist ideology, applauding the state’s elimination and rehabilitation strategies. This year has seen numerous surrenders and captures in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:34 IST
Twenty-Two Naxalites Surrender: A Shift in Chhattisgarh's Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event, twenty-two Naxalites, several with significant bounties, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, as per local law enforcement.

The group included notable figures such as Ayatu Punem and Pandu Kunjam, each previously marked with a reward of Rs 2 lakh. This surrender reflects growing confidence in the state's policy against Naxalism and its rehabilitation efforts.

This year, extensive efforts in the region have led to 107 surrenders, 82 fatalities, and 143 captures, highlighting a crucial shift in the state's fight against Maoist insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025