Twenty-Two Naxalites Surrender: A Shift in Chhattisgarh's Landscape

In a momentous event, twenty-two Naxalites, several with significant bounties, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, as per local law enforcement.

The group included notable figures such as Ayatu Punem and Pandu Kunjam, each previously marked with a reward of Rs 2 lakh. This surrender reflects growing confidence in the state's policy against Naxalism and its rehabilitation efforts.

This year, extensive efforts in the region have led to 107 surrenders, 82 fatalities, and 143 captures, highlighting a crucial shift in the state's fight against Maoist insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)